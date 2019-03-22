Gamecocks preach what they practiced, defeat Belmont to start NCAA Tourney

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The Gamecocks held No. 11 seed Belmont off from behind the three point line and advanced to their eighth-straight Round of 32, winning their NCAA Tournament opener 74-52 Friday.

12 players saw time for USC, but the Gamecocks were without senior starter Bianca Cuevas-Moore, who was benched for the whole game by Dawn Staley. Coach also kept junior forward Kiki Herbert Harrigan out the entire first half before playing 10 of the last 20 minutes. Staley would not specify why the two were disciplined, but did say she told the team there’s no foreseeable disciplinary actions that will be taken to the roster.

No. 4 Carolina will next face No. 5 Florida State, who defeated No. 13 seed Bucknell 70-67 in the late game of the day. The Gamecocks and Seminoles will play on Sunday at a time as of posting is still to be determined.