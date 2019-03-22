Presidental hopeful Beto O’Rourke in the Midlands meeting with mayor, students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Presidential candidates are not an uncommon site in South Carolina as the First-in-the-South primary draws near.

Today, former Texas representative, Beto O’Rourke was in town.

O”Rourke began the day by walking down Main street with Mayor Steve Benjamin followed by breakfast at Drake’s Duck-In.

O’Rourke also met with students today at University of South Carolina.

A crowd gathered at the Russell House this morning to hear from the candidate.

Students we spoke with say they were excited to hear from the candidate.

From the University of South Carolina O’Rourke traveled to Orangeburg to visit with students at South Carolina State University.