Deputies investigating after man shot multiple times in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2:30p.m. in the 1400 block of Haviland Circle.

Deputies say they were flagged down a short distance from the incident location by a man who had been shot multiple times.

Deputies rendered first aide and the man was transported by ambulance to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.