Gas Prices Spike in the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are spiking. According to AAA Carolinas, drivers are paying more at the pump than they were this time last year.

According to AAA, Columbia’s gas price average is $2.34 and last week drivers were paying $2.28.
According to AAA, South Carolina’s $2.33 average is up five cents over the last week and 11 cents over last.

“Since early February, gasoline demand has been steadily increasing while stocks have been gradually decreasing causing more expensive pump prices across the country,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “This week, we officially passed last year’s prices.”

