Prices at the pump increase again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are on the rise, again, this week.

According to AAA Carolinas, South Carolina’s $2.40 average is 10 cents more than a week ago.

The price at the pump right now is also 25 cents more than a month ago, AAA estimates.

“Increased demand due to the start of a busy spring travel season has led to rising prices at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Unfortunately, the increase won’t be short lived as we expect gas prices to continue a steady climb, which could last through Memorial Day.”