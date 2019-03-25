SCDOT closes Old Chapin Road until Wednesday; detour in place

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say Old Chapin Road near Reed Avenue is closed until Wednesday.

SCDOT says this is due to a failed box culvert at Fourteen Mile Creek, which makes it difficult for the box to properly drain water from one side of the road to the other.

Lexington Police say there’s a detour in place on Reed Avenue.

Officials say use the detour if you’re travelling on Old Chapin Road towards Columbia Avenue/US-378.