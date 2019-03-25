Simple swaps to make lunches healthier

Claire Richardson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- March is National Nutrition Month.

Dr. Ana-Maria Temple visited Good Morning Columbia to talk about some simple swaps you can make in order to live a healthier life.

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News
Share

Related

$1 Million Powerball Ticket sold in Columbia
SCDOT closes Old Chapin Road until Wednesday; deto...
River Drive back open after a two car collision on...
Sponsor: SC ban on drivers holding cellphones like...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android