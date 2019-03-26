REI Co-Op to open in Columbia’s Bullstreet bringing nearly 45 jobs

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The 180 acre Bullstreet district just had one more tenant added to the list, but we’ll still have to wait to see it.

REI Co-op, a campaigning gear store, announced plans to build a 20,000 sq. ft. store in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia bringing a wide assortment of quality outdoor gear, experiences and expertise to the district.

“One of the things that makes this place so special is that it is so authentic,” Chandler Cox, the master developer of the BullStreet District said.

Five years into the 20 year project and only a ball park and a restaurant bring foot traffic to the area. However coming next spring REI will open up.

“It’s been really important for us to find a good fit,” Cox said. “We love that REI is committed to green projects so they have been supportive of us doing the Bull Street park.”

Bullstreet developers have been working on getting the 80-year-old company in the soda city for awhile. In addition to REI the entertainment district is expected to have a mix of restaurants, stores and public places.

“The park is under construction and the first phase of that should open later this year,” Cox said. “Merrill gardens, which would be our active senior living facility opens early next year. There are a number of other things in the work so you’ll have to stay tuned.”

The bullstreet district is known as the largest urban redevelopment project on the east coast. Organizers are hoping this new addition will set the tone for what’s to come.

“It’s such apart of the Columbia story that I hope that everybody will know what they are coming to and they have a great time here and understand the role that this has played in Columbia and the state of South Carolina’s history as well,” Cox said.

As a co-op, protecting wild spaces and investing in spaces for outdoor recreation is a key part of REI’s mission. The co-op annually gives back nearly 70 percent of its profits to the outdoor community. In South Carolina, REI invested a total of $12,000 in the Anne Springs Close Greenway in York County and the Foothills Trail Conference in the upstate. As REI gets closer to opening in Columbia, the co-op plans to invest further in the local outdoor community in the Midlands and surrounding regions.