Columbia Police: Arrest in Hit and Run that injured teen

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a hit and run that sent a teen to the hospital.

According to Police, the hit and run collision happened at North Main and Fairfield Road.

Columbia Police say Brittnei Farrow (DOB: 4-28-1994) is charged with Hit and Run with Injuries, Failure to Give Information and Render Aid, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, and Operating a Vehicle without a License.

Police say initial information from the Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) indicates that on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Farrow was traveling southbound on North Main Street and stopped at a red light.

At the same time, a 14-year-old male on a bicycle was traveling westbound (across North Main and Fairfield Road) in a crosswalk, say police.

According to officials, when the traffic signal turned green, the teen and driver advanced and collided. Police say it is believed that the teen accidentally rode into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police say the suspect driver left the scene and didn’t stop to help the teen.

The teen was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

Image courtesy Columbia Police