Powerball climbs to $750 million for Wednesday drawing

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky?  Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now up to a $750 million jackpot.

 According to the SC Education Lottery, if you have plans to play you have until 9:59 p.m. to purchase a ticket.

 The winning numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. Powerball® tickets are $2 and available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in our state. Lottery officials say you may pay an extra $1 to purchase the multiplier option, PowerPlay®, which will multiply non-jackpot prizes, excluding the Match 5 prize, by the multiplier drawn.

 Looking for the odds? Lottery officials say to win tonight’s jackpot, a ticket will have to match all six numbers drawn to overcome odds of 1 in 293 million.  To add to South Carolina’s millionaires, the odds of matching the five white ball numbers are 1 in 12 million.

Image Courtesy SC Education Lottery

Categories: Local News, National News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

$1 Million Powerball Ticket sold in Columbia
Single 1.5 Billion Mega Millions winner comes forw...
Check your Lottery tickets: $50,000 Powerball Tick...
150K Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android