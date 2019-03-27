Powerball climbs to $750 million for Wednesday drawing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky? Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now up to a $750 million jackpot.

According to the SC Education Lottery, if you have plans to play you have until 9:59 p.m. to purchase a ticket.

The winning numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. Powerball® tickets are $2 and available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in our state. Lottery officials say you may pay an extra $1 to purchase the multiplier option, PowerPlay®, which will multiply non-jackpot prizes, excluding the Match 5 prize, by the multiplier drawn.

Looking for the odds? Lottery officials say to win tonight’s jackpot, a ticket will have to match all six numbers drawn to overcome odds of 1 in 293 million. To add to South Carolina’s millionaires, the odds of matching the five white ball numbers are 1 in 12 million.