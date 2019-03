Local music group to hold free concert

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO) After being signed to Roc Nation, local music group “None Before” is giving a free concert in Columbia.

Marvolus and Gemstar Da Goldenchild stopped by Good Morning Columbia to speak about their music.

The free concert is happening at The Weekend restaurant and lounge on April 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.