Update on 5th-grader death in Colleton County, School Board issues statement

WALTERBORO, SC (WOLO)–Thursday at 6pm community members in Colleton county gathered for a vigil in remembrance of Raniya Wright.

Wright, a fifth grader, died Wednesday, two days after a reported classroom brawl.

She had been unresponsive since Monday according to her family.

Thursday this afternoon the school board held a meeting on the matter.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier reports in this update.

Thursday a few parents came out to the closed special called board meeting. It went on for about 3 hours before the public and ABC Columbia News was allowed in.

The Colleton County School Board released a joint statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with the family– and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement– but due to the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws they will not be releasing any information.