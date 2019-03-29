Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chair speaks out about Pence visit

Jaime Harrison is exploring a potential run for Graham's U.S. Senate Seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A Democrat who is thinking of challenging Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in next year’s Senate election says Vice President Mike Pence’s upcoming visit to South Carolina does no favors for South Carolinians.

Jaime Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party chair, says Senator Graham only cares about his national image and his standing with President Donald Trump as opposed to the issues that affect people in the Palmetto State. Seeing the Senator in the national limelight fires him up to make a potential run.

“Every time that Lindsey opens his mouth to talk about how he’s fawning over the President instead of fawning over the people of South Carolina, it cements in my mind more and more we need somebody who’s going to be a fighter for us in Washington DC,” Harrison said.

Harrison says he will announce his campaign’s next steps “very soon.”

Voters can cast their ballots on November 3, 2020.