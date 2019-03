Senator Lindsey Graham and Vice President Pence scheduled to be in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–US Senator Lindsey Graham will kick off his re-election campaign here in South Carolina this weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence will help the Republican Senator on the campaign trail Saturday.

The two are scheduled to be in Myrtle Beach for a brunch, then they’re headed to the upstate for a kickoff reception in downtown Greenville.