UofSC missing student, Samantha Josephson has died father says

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Missing USC student, Samantha Josephson, has died according to University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides.

Dear Carolina Family,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.

As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.

It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.

Harris Pastides

Josephson’s father wrote a message in regards to his daughters death Saturday morning. “I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten.”

It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest… Posted by Seymour Josephson on Saturday, March 30, 2019

According to Columbia Police Josephson was last seen at 715 Harden Street between 1:30a.m. and 2:00a.m.

Investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.