Hundreds attend vigil for Samantha Josephson at USC

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Hundreds of University of South Carolina students came out to honor Samantha Josephson at a candle light vigil Sunday.

People shared personal stories that brought some to laughter and tears.

Samantha’s boyfriend and father spoke at the vigil in front of the large crowd of mourners.

“She was the love of my life,” Samantha’s boyfriend said at the vigil Sunday night.

Her father urged students to travel in groups when enjoying a night out with friends.