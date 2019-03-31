Man charged for the Murder and Kidnapping of Samantha Josephson waives hearing

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The man who police say kidnapped and killed Samantha Josephson did not show up to a scheduled court appearance Sunday afternoon.

Nathaniel Rowland, 24, is being charged for the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson, police announced Saturday during a press conference.

Josephson’s family was in court today, but did not want to comment. They asked for privacy while they grieve the lost of Samantha.

Rowland waived his right to appear in court, this means his bond will be set at a general sessions court.

Rowland was arrested early Saturday after a police officer noticed him driving a black Chevy Impala, the same type of car that Samantha Josephson got into as she left a bar shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the city of Columbia’s 5 Points area, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a news conference.

Rowland tried to run, but the officer was able to catch up to him, Holbrook said. When they returned to the car, he said, the officer saw what appeared to be blood in the car.

“We believe … that she simply mistakenly got into this particular car thinking it was an Uber ride,” Holbrook said of Josephson, noting that surveillance video captured her getting into the car. “She opened the door and got into it and departed with the suspect driving.”