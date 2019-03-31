Suspect in murder of missing USC student set to appear in bond court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The suspect accused in the murder of a missing University of South Carolina student is set to appear in court Sunday afternoon.

Columbia Police have charged a suspect in connection with the death of a missing University of South Carolina student.

According to a CPD report : “The investigation regarding USC student Samantha Josephson is now a homicide case. Her body was found by hunters in rural Clarendon Co. late yesterday afternoon. Suspect Nathaniel Rowland has been charged w/ Murder & Kidnapping by SLED. Agents have been an integral part in case.” – Columbia Police Department Twitter ‘

Columbia Police say the body of Samantha Josephson was found in a wooded area in Clarendon County by hunters. Which is about an hour and a half away from where Samantha disappeared, say Police.

Police say at 2:09am the suspect approached the victim while she was waiting for an Uber ride.

Police say they believe this was the case due to surveillance video.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates, this is a developing story.

Image :courtesy CPD