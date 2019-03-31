USC to hold vigil for Samantha Josephson Sunday night

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The University of South Carolina is holding a vigil for the slain student, Samantha Josephson Sunday evening.

The vigil will take place in the fields behind at the Strom Thurmond Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m.

Samantha Josephson decided to call an Uber around 2 a.m. Friday after being separated from her roommates during a night out in Five Points, police said Saturday.

The 21-year-old University of South Carolina senior hopped into a black Chevy Impala, thinking it was her ride, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said during a news conference Saturday.

About 14 hours later, turkey hunters found her body in a field 90 miles from Columbia, he said.