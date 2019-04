Child Abuse Prevention Month kicked off at Governor’s mansion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – April is “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Monday (4/1), Governor Henry McMaster was joined at the Governor’s mansion by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and members of Children’s Trust of South Carolina.

The Governor says its critical to protect the children of South Carolina.

Leaders say its also important to give the parents the knowledge and resources to be able to take care of their children.