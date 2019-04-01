Samantha Josephson’s funeral to be in New Jersey this week

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Funeral plans have been announced for Samantha Josephson.

Her father took to Facebook Sunday for the announcment.

“Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 3rd at 12PM with services at Congregation Beth Chaim 329 Village Road East Princeton Jct. NJ 08550 The burial will follow at Perrineville Cemetery 755 Perrineville Road Perrineville NJ.” Samantha’s father said in the Facebook post. “After the burial, we will sit Shiva then visiting hours will also be Thursday after 3 PM and Sunday starting at 12 PM at our house.”

Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 3rd at 12PM with services at Congregation Beth Chaim 329 Village Road East… Posted by Seymour Josephson on Sunday, March 31, 2019

A Gofundme has also been set up to help the Josephson family plan Samantha’s funeral.

The goal was $5,000. At last check more than $47,000 was raised.