Americans borrow $88 billion annually to pay for health care, survey finds

(CNN) – Medical care in the US is costing Americans billions.

A new survey found that Americans borrowed $88 billion in the past year.

West Health Gallup released the statistics: 65 million said they avoided treatment all together because of the cost.

The survey said that the US spends more than any other country on health care yet consistently ranks near the bottom when it comes to health.