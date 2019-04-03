Midlands 8-year-old beats heart disease

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-A local organization is planing a fundraiser for the leading cause of death in the United States, which is heart disease.

The disease hits home for a lot of families in the Midlands.

You couldn’t tell by his spunky personality, that Noah Gilliam,8, has had 8 surgeries. His first, was open heart surgery at the age of 6.

“He’s just a resilient young man,” David Gillium, Noah’s dad said. “It’s absolutely amazing how quickly he bounces back.”

Daivd and Connie Gilliam first met Noah through a family friend in Augusta.

“They had adopted four girls from China and they want to advocate for more children so they brought Noah over here,” Connie said.

When they met Noah, he pulled at their heart strings.

“He came out to the car and held the oldest daughter hand and I was like ‘oh I believe this might be our child,” David said.

According to the American Heart Association, one out of every 100 children are born with a congenital heart defect each year and Noah was one of the. However his family’s faith helped them remain strong when he needed them the most.

“Leaning on our faith and leaning on what he has done for us in the past and what he continues to do,” David said. “You just have to lean on what his power and might to be able to get you through it.”

Although Noah is a child, dealing with adult issues, before anything else he is a survivor. His parents say regardless of the situation, Noah manages to find the joy in life.

“His personality has made our family just complete,” David said.

ABC Columbia are partnering with the American Heart Association for the Midlands Heart Walk Saturday to help raise funds for life saving science that’ll help kids like Noah.