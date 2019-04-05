Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Spring time is here and along with the sunnier skies comes plenty of activities for you to get out and enjoy it. This weekend, you can hop into the Easter spirit with the 50th Annual Cottontail Festival.

The Richland County Recreation Commission is hosting the event complete with an Easter egg hunt, fun activities, games, arts and crafts and even a visit from the Easter bunny. The Easter egg hunt sponsored by Well Care, will have two scavenger hunts for the children, and children at heart. The Easter egg hunts begin at 1PM. Children: (Easter egg hunt: ages 3-5, 6-8, ages 9-12) Adults’ only Easter egg hunt: (ages 18 and up).

A day that promises fun for the entire family. The fun takes place Saturday April, 6th, 2019 from 10AM until 2PM while live entertainment will begin at 12 noon until 1PM at North Springs Park located at 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC.

Attending and parking at the event is free. Food will be sold during the event.