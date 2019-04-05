It’s Been a Quiet Century for Earthquakes in California

An article appearing in LifeScience.com says:

Sometimes, a single branch [of the faults in California] could be relatively quiet, the researchers found, but all of them quieting down at once for 100 years was unprecedented.

“We do not think it’s happened in the previous thousand years,” Biasi told Live Science. The team reported its findings Wednesday (April 3) in the journal Seismological Research Letters.

The findings could have implications for the future. The average number of ground-rupturing earthquakes per century is about three or four, Biasi told Live Science. This century has had zero, so a good bet is that the next century will be busier.

“Six would be reasonable and has a precedent,” Biasi said.