Upstate man creates app that adds extra layer of security when traveling alone

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- A Sheldon Early of Greenville, has developed a phone application that shares your location with trusted friends in case of emergencies.

The app creates a “check in” with your friends for when you’re out and about.

Location Lockbox will send an alert when a person has made it safely to their destination and an alert when a person has not checked in. After the notification is sent out it is the responsibility of trusted party to inform or alert authorities.

This allows for a shorter time frame to report if a person is missing or not, in hopes to get help sooner in case of emergencies.

This application is trusted if you are traveling alone to meet to exchange goods and to ensure the person has made it safely to their destination.

Early explains the functions of the App on Good Morning Columbia

The app is available on Google Play store and App Store key word “Location Lockbox”

