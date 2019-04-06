Officials respond to two-alarm fire at Harbison Gardens Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) According to Columbia Fire Department, around 8:30 p.m. officials responded to a two-alarm fire at Harbison Gardens Apartments, located off Columbiana Drive near Crossbow Drive. Officials say Columbiana Drive is currently closed in that area.

Authorities say the fire has been contained but the building is a total loss.

At this point, officials say there are no known injuries in the incident. Leaders estimate about 38 people are displaced.