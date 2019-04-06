Governor McMaster on Senator Fritz Hollings’ Passing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Former Senator and former South Carolina Governor Fritz Hollings has passed away at the age of 97, according to reports.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement on the passing of Senator Fritz Hollings:

“One of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold, and robust – the sounds of Fritz Hollings’ vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership. Peggy and I are heartened at his reunion with Peatsy and offer our prayers and condolences to the family.”