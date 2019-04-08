Bark to the Park happens in this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost that time to grab your four legged friend give them a chance to Bark to the Park.

This weekend, Saturday April 13th, you can take you pooch out to party at the annual Bark to the Park event. The event is being held Saluda Shoals park is known as the state’s largest walk for animals.

The fun kicks off at 10:30am, and then the after ‘pawty’ begins at 11am.

This year’s walk is the 10th annual event for Pawmetto Lifeline and we here at ABC are a proud media sponsor.

For more information about the event please check on the link provided.