Midlands church accepting donations for apartment fire victims

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A Midlands Church is accepting donations to help the nearly 40 victims of an apartment fire that happened over the weekend.

“We want to wish a speedy recovery to those affected by this,” assistant Pastor Wayne Grant said.

Fire officials say a kitchen fire quickly tore through the Harbison Garden apartments turning property into ashes. The fire left dozens of people without a home.

After New Beulah Church heard about the fire, they decided to start accepting donations for people who lost everything.

“We feel like it’s our responsibility,” Grant said. “Jesus commands us to help our brother and our sister in need and if we don’t do that we can’t honestly say we belong to him. As representatives of Christ, we must do it.”

Grant says the church is accepting clothing, hygiene items and more.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off items to the New Beulah Church from 5pm until 8pm throughout the week.

You can also contact Grant at 803-873-7885, or the church at 803-888-0107.