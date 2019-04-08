One day Tax-A-Thon to give residents tax help

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th, 2019 and if you haven’t don so already, one area organization is hoping to help. Saturday April 13th 2019 f from 9AM-3PMm, the Cooperative Ministry is offering free tax help.

The organization, located at 3821 West Beltline Blvd., Columbia, will open their doors Saturday to give individuals or a household who needs help with tax preparation. Households making less than $60,000 a year are the only ones eligible for the free assistance.

Organizers say you should bring a picture ID for individual and spouse· All wage and earning statements· A Copy of last year’s Federal and state returns (if available).

If you would like more information, please visit coopmin.org/vita