Grand opening set for Richland Library Southeast

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is inviting you to experience their newly-renovated and reconfigured library.

The library is wrapping up construction of the final project under the $59 million dollar bond referendum.

The grand opening celebration of Richland Library Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Road) is happening Friday, April 12 at 3 p.m. It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

If you can’t make the celebration, the library is open until six o’clock that night, and it resumes normal business hours Saturday, April 13.

