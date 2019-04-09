Grand opening set for Richland Library Southeast

Claire Richardson,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is inviting you to experience their newly-renovated and reconfigured library.

The library is wrapping up construction of the final project under the $59 million dollar bond referendum.

The grand opening celebration of Richland Library Southeast (7421 Garners Ferry Road) is happening Friday, April 12 at 3 p.m. It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

If you can’t make the celebration, the library is open until six o’clock that night, and it resumes normal business hours Saturday, April 13.

For more information, click HERE.

