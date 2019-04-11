6 arrested in cocaine sting bust in Sumter County, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Six people are in jail on cocaine charges after a several-months long investigation by the Sumter Police Department

Based on information from the investigation, they were each taken into custody and charged after officers found 20.4 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm.

Each of the suspects are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within a half mile of a school and possession of a stolen weapon.

They are:
* Charles Michael Bradley, 63.
* Angela Davis Debrum, 45.
* Andrea Teresa Golden, 51.
* Ruben O’Neal Perry, 56.
* Rachell Francia Randolph, 42.
* Juan Chavis Tindal, 41.

All are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Suspicious activity in the city of limits can be reported by calling (803) 436-2700.

