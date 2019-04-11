Crossover deadline for bills in State House passes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday April 10th, 2019 was the crossover deadline for bills working through the State House. Bills that made the cut, include a measure overhauling the State’s education system and a proposal to improve ride share safety. But not everything was able to make it through this go round.

One of the bills that did not make the deadline was the Compassionate Care Act.

Thursday, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee heard public testimony on the proposal that would allow patients with terminal debilitating conditions to purchase up to two ounces of marijuana every two weeks.

The measure will likely not pass this session but debate will resume next year.