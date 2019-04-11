Former Sumter quarterback takes over RNE football program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A former Sumter and Coastal Carolina quarterback is coming back to the midlands as a head coach.

William Richardson has been hired as Richland Northeast’s new football coach, according to the school.

Richardson was most recently the offensive coordinator at Westlake High School in Georgia and replaces Bennett Weigle who stepped down back in November after two seasons with RNE.

The Sumter native will take over a program that’s struggled in recent years. RNE’s last winning season came in 2011 when the Cavaliers went 9-3.