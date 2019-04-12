Electronics plant CEO, officials announce more growth coming to Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO) – New growth is coming to a Midlands county that’s been devastated by economic loss.

Back in October “Element Electronics” said they’d have to lay off employees because of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese imports.

The television plant in Fairfield County and the only company in North America to manufacture tv’s — now says it’s growing.

The CEO, along with Governor McMaster made the announcement today.