‘Pawty’ Saturday at Bark to the Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your four legged friends can party this weekend at the annual Bark to the Park.

The event is being held Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park.

It is the state’s largest walk for animals and kicks off at 10:30am Saturday, April 13.

The after ‘Pawty’ begins at 11am.

This year’s walk is the 10th annual event for Pawmetto Lifeline.