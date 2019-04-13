Bark to the Park a ‘howling’ good time

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The paws are out at Bark to the Park. The annual event is being held this weekend at Saluda Shoals Park.

The annual event is the state’s largest walk for animals, according to organizers.

The fun walk begins at 10:30a and the after ‘pawty’ begins at 11am.

This year’s walk is the 10th annual event for Pawmetto Lifeline.

Organizers say Bark to the Park raises awareness about pet overpopulation in the Midlands and helps raise

funds for Pawmetto Lifeline’s life-saving programs.

