Beto returns to the Midlands this weekend
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is returning to the palmetto state for his second visit since announcing his candidacy less than a month ago. for
His three-day drive through the Palmetto State will include events in Columbia, Charleston, Clemson, Denmark, Beaufort and other communities.
O’Rourke first visited South Carolina in March when he held public town halls in Rock Hill, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston.
Here’s where you can find O’Rourke this weekend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
9:20 a.m. ET
Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant
3852 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
11:00 a.m. ET
50th Anniversary of MUSC Hospital Strike March
171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
3:00 p.m. ET
Denmark Town Hall
Lawrence Memorial Auditorium
Massachusetts Hall at Voorhees College
481 Porter Drive, Denmark, SC 29042
6:30 p.m. ET
Bowling with South Carolina College Democrats
The Grand on Main
1621 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
3:00 p.m. ET
Clemson University Rally
Fike Recreation Center
110 Heisman St
Clemson, SC 29634