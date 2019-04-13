Beto returns to the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is returning to the palmetto state for his second visit since announcing his candidacy less than a month ago. for

His three-day drive through the Palmetto State will include events in Columbia, Charleston, Clemson, Denmark, Beaufort and other communities.

O’Rourke first visited South Carolina in March when he held public town halls in Rock Hill, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston.

Here’s where you can find O’Rourke this weekend.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

9:20 a.m. ET

Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant

3852 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC 29456

11:00 a.m. ET

50th Anniversary of MUSC Hospital Strike March

171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403

3:00 p.m. ET

Denmark Town Hall

Lawrence Memorial Auditorium

Massachusetts Hall at Voorhees College

481 Porter Drive, Denmark, SC 29042

6:30 p.m. ET

Bowling with South Carolina College Democrats

The Grand on Main

1621 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

3:00 p.m. ET

Clemson University Rally

Fike Recreation Center

110 Heisman St

Clemson, SC 29634