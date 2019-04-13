Hundreds come out to celebrate Live PD’s 200th episode with RCSD

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Hundreds of fans of Live PD came out to celebrate the 200th episode with deputies Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s department and Live PD host Sean Larkin hosted a watch party at the State Fair grounds.

There were ton of events for the entire family, along with a meet and greet with deputies and A&E staff.

A&E selected RCSD to host the 200th episode of Live PD because they are the only department that has been on every episode.