Lexington deputies involved in shooting with armed,barricaded man

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County deputies were involved in a shooting incident Saturday night with a man who barricaded himself inside a home with a shotgun after a civil dispute.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Mooring Lane.

Deputies say they were trying to detain the man after witnesses told them he had assaulted a woman inside the house.

The man was transported by EMS for medical treatment. Charges related to the civil dispute are forthcoming against the man, according to deputies.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon has requested SLED take the lead on the shooting investigation, as is standard procedure when his deputies are involved in a shooting.