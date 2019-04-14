Spartanburg man charged after child dies in burning car after chase

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO)- Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Saturday arrested a Spartanburg man in connection with the death of a child found in a burned vehicle.

Imhotep Osiris Norman, 26, was charged with Homicide by Child Abuse.

Officials say Norman was arrested after a pursuit with State Troopers on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County late Friday evening.

The SLED investigation was requested by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Norman was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.