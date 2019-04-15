Columbia Mayor to propose more requirements for ride-sharing in city limits

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he fully supports the recommendations the parents of slain UofSC student Samantha Josephson are now pushing for. Columbia police say Samantha was kidnapped and killed after she got into a car in Five Points she mistook for a Uber. Samantha’s parents, Seymour and Marci Josephson say they are happy with legislation introduced last week to improve ride-share service safety.

The proposal introduced by Representative Micah Caskey and Seth Rose would require Uber and Lyft drivers to install illuminated signs inside their cars that would make them easier to identify.

The Josephson’s say they still want more safety measures, including requiring those riding for the companies to have front and rear license plates. Also that the vehicles have a QR or a bar code on the window of the vehicle for riders to scan the vehicle on their phones to make sure the car they are getting into is the one they requested. And most importantly, they want to make sure those requesting a ride ask ” what’s my name” before entering the car of any ride share company.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says “I fully support the recommendations of Mr. and Mrs. Josephson and believe that, together, we can do more.”

The Mayor says he plans to propose the following measures:

All ride-share vehicles should be inspected for safety by the City of Columbia. A decal for the window to prove the vehicle is deemed safe and registered with the City should be required. Vehicles may be subject to random inspection. Registering and potentially fingerprinting all ride-share drivers who operate in the City.

All ride-share vehicles must use a designated pick-up point if within 150 feet of that pick-up point.

No ride-share vehicle may operate with child safety locks engaged unless a child is present and with parental consent.

No individual may operate a ride-share vehicle while on bond for domestic violence or any crime that carries a maximum penalty of >1 year.

The City will appoint a representative from the City of Columbia geographic information system (GIS) to work with ride-share companies to explore creative technological solutions for safer pick-up locations in the city’s entertainment districts alongside representatives from these entertainment districts.

The City will partner with entertainment districts to develop proposals to make the designated pick-up locations safe, well-lit and accessible.

The City of Columbia says they would also like to hear input from the community on some of the ideas they have that can help make these services as safe as possible.