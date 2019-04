Today marks the deadline to file your tax returns for 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you haven’t finished filing your taxes time is running out.

Today, is the deadline to turn in your tax returns for 2018.

The IRS says as man as 50 million taxpayers have yet to file.

If you’re unable to get everything in order before midnight tonight, the IRS recommends filing for an extension.

Most tax-related questions can be answered by going to irs.gov.