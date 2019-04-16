Donate Life and DMV team up for you to give the gift of life

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —April is donate life month in South Carolina.

Tuesday morning the organization and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles came together  to mark Donate Life’s tenth anniversary and the more than two thousand people who have signed up to save lives through eye, organ, and tissue donation.

Officials with the DMV say it is a program that has an impact throughout the state. According to Donate Life more than one thousand people in our state are on the transplant waiting list.

For more on how you can become a donor go to: http://donatelifesc.org

 

