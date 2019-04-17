Hundreds pay respects as Sen. Fritz Hollings laid to rest in Charleston

Hollings served as a Senator for South Carolina from 1966 to 2005

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Hundreds of people, including several politicians at both the state and federal level, gathered at the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel to say their final goodbyes to Senator Fritz Hollings.

In his more than a half century of public service, Hollings helped shape the careers of many young politicians.

“He ended up taking a chance on me. He saw something in me that I wasn’t sure existed but he believed in me, and I can say without fear of contradiction that that made be believe more in myself,” said former Vice President Joe Biden, who served with Hollings in the Senate from 1973 to 2005.

Some say say they will remember his devotion to the people of the Palmetto State.

“He was a great public servant, a great Senator in a state he loved passionately as the people he served loved him,” said former Secretary of State John Kerry, who served alongside Hollings in the Senate from 1985 to 2005.

Throughout the service, several people said Hollings had an unyielding commitment to South Carolina and public service, and that people could learn from how he carried himself each day.

“Something that Senator Hollings actually believed in his heart of hearts loved his state and wanted to serve his state. I never challenged his intentions or motivations. I thought he was a great statesman,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“He always cared more for our future than his own, and he served for us every day, all day,” said James Smith (D-SC), who served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1996 to 2019.

Governor Henry McMaster and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn also delivered eulogies on Hollings’s behalf.