9th annual Let’s Move Columbia Easter Eggstravaganza

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of the year again to pull out your running shoes, grab your Easter basket and join Mayor Steve Benjamin, his wife Judge DeAndrea Benjamin and their two daughters Bethany and Jordan Grace for family fun event.

The Benjamin’s invite you and your family to join them at the Robert Mill House at 1616 Blanding Street for the 9th annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

The event will give children ages 3 to 12 to enjoy a day of free fun activities, including face painting, an egg dying station, raffles,

“eggs-ercises ” a bunny scavenger hunt, and various exhibitors.

The fun kicks off Sunday April 20th, 2019 from 2 until 5PM. If you would like to get more information you can go to The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation website: http://columbiaSC.gov