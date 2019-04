Deputies investigating shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Pin Oak Drive.

Investigators say the shooting was not a random act and the involved parties know each other.

There is no active search for suspects or persons of interest in connection to this shooting, according to Deputies.

No other information has been released related to this ongoing investigation.

#BREAKING: A man has been transported from the 2100 block of Old Barnwell Rd for treatment of a gunshot wound deputies believe he sustained in the 500 block of Pin Oak Dr. Crime scene investigators are processing both locations for potential evidence. (1/2) #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/23oap3TMgL — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 20, 2019