Two tornadoes confirmed in the Midlands

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The national weather service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in parts of the Midlands during Friday’s storms.

One of the tornadoes touched down in Southern Orangeburg County, and the other one was near Whitmire, in Newberry County.

NWS survey teams have confirmed at least 2 #tornadoes ????️: one in southern Orangeburg Co., SC and one near Whitmire in Newberry Co., SC. Teams will continue to assess the damage to determine the length and width of the tornado paths and the EF ratings. — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 20, 2019

The National Weather Service says they will have teams accessing the damage to determine the length and width of the tornado paths and EF ratings.