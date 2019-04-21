NWS confirm 4 tornadoes hit the Midlands so far, additional surveys to come
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has released more information about the two tornadoes that hit Orangeburg County Friday.
The EF-2 tornado came through the South of Rowesville in Orangeburg County, according to NWS.
Analyist with NWS say the EF-2 touched down along the South fork of Edisto River near South River Road. The tornado moved to the north-northest for nearly 11 miles.
The tornado caused considerable damage to the area. Trees were snapped and uprooted along the tornado’s path.
NWS says a metal shed was destoryed with debris that spread over 50-100 yards.
NWS says the tornado was on the ground for about 8 minutes.
